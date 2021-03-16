BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 11th total of 79,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioVie stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. BioVie accounts for about 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned 0.54% of BioVie as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10).

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.