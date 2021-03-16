Birdchain (BIRD) Market Cap Reaches $703,501.67

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $703,501.67 and approximately $66,843.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 73.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

