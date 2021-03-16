Bitblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $729,006.37 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $729,006.37 and $1,458.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,352.12 or 1.00262812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003876 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 263,957,941 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

