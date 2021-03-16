BitCoal (COAL) Market Capitalization Tops $32,351.39

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $32,351.39 and $326.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00400043 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

