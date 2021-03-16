BitCoal Market Cap Reaches $32,669.39 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $32,669.39 and approximately $288.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00411594 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

