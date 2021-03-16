Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $16.09 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $16.09 or 0.00028466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $298.79 million and $1.76 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.21 or 0.00931105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00343532 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

