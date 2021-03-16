Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading Down 71.2% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $9,144.90 and approximately $399.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 71.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

