Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $208.11 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $208.11 million and $5.46 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00016414 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 218.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

