Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $30.75 or 0.00054533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $538.63 million and $58.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.08 or 0.00243065 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00094150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

