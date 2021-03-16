Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000555 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $486.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00243630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00096248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.