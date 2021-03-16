Bitcoin Rhodium 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26,253.00 (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

