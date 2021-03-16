Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Market Cap Achieves $2.58 Million

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

