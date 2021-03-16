BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $1.32 on Major Exchanges

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $872.03 million and $16.42 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 69.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.