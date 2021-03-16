BITTO Tops 1-Day Volume of $190,357.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a market cap of $726,076.27 and $190,357.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00066073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.