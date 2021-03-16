Bitzeny Reaches Market Cap of $41,400.06 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $41,400.06 and $8.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 66.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00361905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars.

