BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 61,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.24% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.21. 4,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

