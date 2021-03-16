BlackRock Inc. Acquires 390,173 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.75% of American Superconductor worth $43,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Superconductor by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. American Superconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

