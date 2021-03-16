BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $709.08.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $719.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.02 and a 200-day moving average of $668.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

