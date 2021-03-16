BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,392 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $82,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $725.07. 2,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,571. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $714.02 and its 200-day moving average is $668.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

