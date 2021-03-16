BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.30 Per Share

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 603.33 ($7.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.40 ($8.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 484.95.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.