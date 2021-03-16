Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.15 and last traded at $37.34. 5,241,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,071,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,802,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

