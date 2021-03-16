BLink Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, BLink has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One BLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $483,561.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00049250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.36 or 0.00656366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00071721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026367 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035690 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,511,244 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

