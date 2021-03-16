Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $528,733.74 and $351.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000131 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

