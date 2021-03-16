Blockchain Certified Data Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,948.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and $5,948.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00049551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.25 or 0.00649074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00070516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00025987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00035212 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

