Blockpass (PASS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,248.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00049983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.95 or 0.00662436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00071833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.