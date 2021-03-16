Blockzero Labs Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $13.02 million and $57,161.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC on major exchanges.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,123,073 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

