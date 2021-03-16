Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post $203.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.10 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $935.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

