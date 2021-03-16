Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE BE opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $4,357,211.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $24,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

