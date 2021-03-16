Bloomin’ Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,996 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,497 call options.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

