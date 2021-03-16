Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Hits 1-Day Volume of $298,335.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $138.27 million and $298,335.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00006504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.24 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00064126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.30 or 0.00123874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.66 or 0.00558879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

