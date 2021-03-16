Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) shot up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.98. 646,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 315,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $731.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Blue Bird by 561.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 46.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 40.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.