BlueCity (BLCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd.

BLCT stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BlueCity in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in China, India, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates a mobile app Blued, together with other products and services. Its LGBTQ platforms provide products and services, including social and entertainment, online health consulting and online pharmacy, and assisted reproductive technology service.

