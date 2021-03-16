Bob’s Repair Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,679.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $506,546.43 and $11,679.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00650749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00026359 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035100 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

