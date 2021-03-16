Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.74

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.