BOMB Price Hits $1.54 on Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 70% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 102.2% higher against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $214,758.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,352.12 or 1.00262812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00037773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003876 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,442 coins and its circulating supply is 911,654 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

