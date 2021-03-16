Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $218,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Booking by 8,402.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG stock traded down $32.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,407.41. 8,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,200.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,005.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

