BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,078.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.63 million and $7,078.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00651060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025943 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035124 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,202 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,470 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.