BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $39.89 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $492.22 or 0.00873857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $39.89 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00454251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00055889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00108724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00575651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BoringDAO Token Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,044 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

