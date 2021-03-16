BOSAGORA (BOA) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

