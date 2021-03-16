BOScoin Trading Up 78.5% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 78.5% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $619.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000133 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

