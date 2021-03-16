Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BPF.UN opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.66. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$291.82 million and a P/E ratio of 81.20.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

