Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 7.3%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.41. 4,673,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,438,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boxlight by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

