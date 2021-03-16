Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 7.3%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.41. 4,673,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,438,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.84.
Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
