Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $164.61

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.61 ($2.15) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.82). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 30,194 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21. The company has a market cap of £68.22 million and a PE ratio of 11.32.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

