Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 0.4%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €69.22 ($81.44) and last traded at €69.42 ($81.67). 298,260 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.72 ($82.02).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

