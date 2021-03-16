Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $3.37. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 137,455 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
