British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 1-Year High at $530.60

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530.60 ($6.93) and last traded at GBX 529.40 ($6.92), with a volume of 1036812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508.60 ($6.64).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on British Land from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 475.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.56.

In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, with a total value of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

