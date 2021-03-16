Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 770,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the February 11th total of 565,400 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 799,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 million, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

