Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.38. 56,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,172. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

