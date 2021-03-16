Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of CSTM opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

