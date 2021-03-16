Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $46.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $192.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.20 million to $192.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $210.50 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCPT. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 31,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,944,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 249,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

